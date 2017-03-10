Azul Becomes E195-E2 Launch Operator

São José dos Campos, Brazil, March 9, 2017 – Embraer announced today that Azul Brazilian Airlines, the largest operator of the E195s current-generation in the world, will be the launch operator of the E195-E2. Azul’s contract with Embraer is for up to 50 aircraft, being 30 firm orders and 20 purchase rights.

“Azul played a key role in the E195-E2 development, actively participating in the design specification of the aircraft and helping Embraer design the most efficient single-aisle aircraft in the market today,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The significance of having Azul aboard the E2 Program and to now identifying them the launch operator can be summarized in two words: trust and partnership.”





Currently, the Brazilian airline has a total of 73 E-Jets in service. The E195-E2s will be configured by Azul in a comfortable single-class layout with 130 seats and the aircraft will entry into service with the airline in the first half of 2019.

The E-Jets E2 backlog has 275 firm orders, in addition to Letters of Intent, options and purchase rights covering another 415 aircraft, totaling 690 commitments from airlines and leasing companies.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release