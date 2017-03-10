Battelle $38.6 M Contract Win to Help Navy Synchronize Aircraft Capabilities

Subcontractor Veracity Forecast Analytics key to developing Naval Synchronization Toolset

Data analytics are finding their way into more diverse industries to handle complex logistics and operational planning. The Navy’s fleet of F/A-18 Hornet aircraft certainly qualifies and has been the beneficiary of the Naval Synchronization Toolset (NST), a forecast analytic system that helps synchronize aircraft capability sets with the reality of availability. Soon, NST will be improved and made available for the migration of other Navy weapon platforms.

The U.S. Navy recently awarded the five-year $38.6 million contract to Battelle and subcontractor Veracity Forecasting and Analysis, which played a major role in the initial development of NST.





The NST currently enables the Navy to perform complex operational and maintenance planning for its fleet of F/A-18 Hornets, based on predictive analytics and ‘what if’ decision support. To date, the NST has saved the Navy tens of millions of dollars through optimal logistical planning. Battelle and Veracity will build upon the system’s success, expecting to see other aviation platforms migrate to it as well.

“We’re glad to be combining our proven track record in analytics and Air Force total cost analysis with the forecasting system developed by Veracity, a leading edge small business,” said Russell Hrdy, Program Manager in Mission and Defense Technologies.

“We’re eager to begin work to help the Navy manage the F/A 18 and other weapon systems in the most efficient, and cost-effective way possible,” he said. “We also are excited to be working with a new customer and to be in position to explore other areas where the Navy needs help in sustainment of aircraft structural, mechanical and avionics.”

Source : Battelle - view original press release