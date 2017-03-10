Indra to supply ILS to airways corporation of New Zealand to increase safety in its airports

Indra has been awarded a contract to supply its Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) to Airways Corporation of New Zealand

The ILS will first be installed at all runway ends at Christchurch and Auckland International Airports

Indra technology provides support for 100 million safe landings at more than 1,200 runways worldwide

Indra Australia and Airways Corporation of New Zealand have formalized a contract for the supply of the latest version of the NORMARC 7000 Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) that will enhance safety and availability of the airport to operate in all weather conditions and visibility. The contract was won in an international tender.

Indra technology provides support for 100 million safe landings at more than 1,200 runways worldwide. The company will replace the current ILS’es at Christchurch’s runways 02 and 20 as well as Auckland’s runways 05R and 23L. There is an option in the contract for supply of ILS to Wellington and Dunedin.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Air and Missile Defense Radar Industry 2016 Market Research Report

The NORMARC 7000 ILS’es to be supplied to New Zealand are all Category III capable and will ensure that New Zealand’s airports continue to provide reliable, safe and efficient service to its growing number of local and long-haul customers.

Indra is a leading Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Communication Navigation Surveillance (CNS) manufacturer having deployed its systems in over 4,000 sites in 160 countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is an important market to Indra with large references in Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and India, among other countries. Indra’s facility in Sydney, Australia, is an Air Traffic Management Centre of Excellence. The company also has offices in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and China.

Source : Indra - view original press release