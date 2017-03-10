Air Force Awards Leidos Electromagnetic Research Contract

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide research and development for electromagnetic systems. This cost-plus-fixed-fee IDIQ contract has a five-year base period of performance with a total contract value of $38 million that includes an initial cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for $11 million. Work will primarily be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Under this contract, Leidos will research the development of high power electromagnetic (HPEM) technology with the goal of producing and advancing next generation HPEM sources. Milestones include establishing a program and research facility, conducting component research, and working with the government and other researchers toward their HPEM objectives. Leidos will also provide diagnostic and data acquisition, as well as laboratory preparation work.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2016-2020

"We look forward to continuing our efforts for the Air Force by developing critical next generation capabilities such as this HPEM technology," said Mike Chagnon, president of the Leidos Advanced Solutions Group. "As threats become more advanced, Leidos is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their missions."

Source : Leidos - view original press release