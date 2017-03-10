CAE-Lider JV Strengthen its Training Partnership With Leonardo

CAE-Líder, the joint venture between CAE and Líder Aviação, and Leonardo announced today at the 2017 Heli Expo the signature of an agreement to designate CAE-Líder as the Recognised Flight Simulation Centre (RFSC) for the delivery of OEM quality AgustaWestland AW139 flight simulator hours supporting training in South America.

The recently deployed AW139 full-flight simulator (FFS), jointly developed by CAE and Leonardo Helicopters , has been qualified to Level D, the highest qualification for flight simulators by the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) of Brazil. The CAE 3000 Series FFS has been ready for training since Fall 2016, supporting initial, recurrent and offshore oil and gas training for AW139 pilots in Saõ Paulo, Brazil and throughout South America.





“We are proud to designate CAE-Líder as the regional flight simulation centre supporting the delivery of AW139 training in this significant market, said Daniele Romiti, Managing Director, Leonardo Helicopters. This agreement marks another evolutionary step forward in the growth and development of Leonardo’s global helicopter training network, as well as our commitment to supporting our customers as close as possible to the point of operations.”

“ It is an honor to build on our training partnership with Leonardo and for our flight simulation training centre to receive Leonardo’s approval, bringing the first high-fidelity AW139 training solution to the South American market,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. “This approval reaffirms our dedication to provide high-quality training to our partners.”

“We are delighted to be part of this partnership, reinforcing our investment in providing high-quality and safety mission-specific training to both our pilots and customers in the region,” said Eduardo Vaz, Líder Aviação CEO.

This arrangement also includes a very close working relationship including courseware and training standards with Leonardo’s flagship A Marchetti Training Academy in Italy , which will support the approval process of the RFSC, and Leonardo Helicopters Support Centre in Brazil who collaborates with CAE-Líder operationally.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release