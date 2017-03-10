Newfoundland Helicopters Selects 1st Bell 407GXP

For Utility Operations in Canada

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, is pleased to announce that the Eastern Canada-based charter company Newfoundland Helicopters, Ltd. will accept delivery of a Bell 407GXP this month.

Newfoundland Helicopters charter aircraft services include corporate travel, forestry, hydro, mining, filming and photography, and tourism. The company was the first in Canada to receive a Bell 407GX to be used for utility operations and will now have the enhanced performance characteristics of the Bell 407GXP for their utility missions.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market 2016-2020

“With the delivery of the new Bell 407GXP, they are poised to continue leading Canada with the latest advancements in safety and aviation technology,” said Anthony Moreland, Bell Helicopter’s vice president of North America sales. “The addition of the Bell 407GXP to their fleet is an added enhancement for our long-time Bell customer. Newfoundland Helicopters has come to rely on Bell Helicopter’s high-performing aircraft and customer support services, just as their customers rely on them to perform their various missions.”

Newfoundland’s entire fleet is comprised of Bell helicopters – four Bell 206L4 Long Rangers and the Bell 407GX. Safety is of the utmost importance to Newfoundland Helicopters and President Jim Brown selected this modern aircraft because of its proven track record, low operating costs and cutting edge technology.

“The Bell 407GXP was chosen as the new addition because of added functionality, reduced pilot workload and enhanced safety levels,” said Jim Brown. “We are proud to be the first utility operator of the Bell 407GXP in Canada and showcase its modern capabilities. We look forward to receiving the aircraft later this month.”

The Bell 407GXP integrates reliability, speed, performance and maneuverability with a cabin configurable for an array of missions and payloads. Its M250 Rolls-Royce engine improves performance and fuel efficiency delivering class-leading hot and high performance. Its cabin has five club-passenger seats with an additional passenger seat in the cockpit in single pilot operations. For added passenger comfort, the Bell 407GXP also provides a quiet and smooth ride in virtually all weather conditions.

Source : Textron - view original press release