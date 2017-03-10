L3 Chosen by HNA Group to Supply Multiple FFSs

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at more than $115 million by HNA Group’s Hainan Sky Plumage Flight Training Co., Ltd to provide 11 full flight simulators and auxiliary training equipment over the next 18 months. This new business award follows the successful delivery of three RealitySeven™ Airbus A320 full flight simulators and one RealitySeven Boeing 787 full flight simulator to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017 to HNA Group.

“We are pleased to build on our relationship with the HNA Group and look forward to providing our full-service commercial flight training resources,” said Michael T. Strianese, L3’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “L3 is fully committed to supporting the rapidly growing Chinese air transport industry by enabling HNA Group to meet its training requirements as it emerges as an industry leader in the region.”





Under the contract, L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) will deliver RealitySeven full flight simulators for a range of aircraft types, including five Airbus A320s, two Airbus A330s, two Boeing 737 NGs and one Boeing 737 MAX. The simulators will be installed at the recently opened Hainan Sky Plumage Training Center in Haikou, starting in early 2017.

