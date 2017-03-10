KBR Awarded Seat on USAF's Worldwide Engineering & Construction Contract

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Government Services business, KBRwyle, has been notified it was one of eleven awardees of a multi-award task order contract by the U.S. Air Force's Civil Engineer Center for engineering and construction services in support of U.S. military operations worldwide.

Under the Worldwide Engineering & Construction (WE&C) contract, KBRwyle will have the opportunity to compete on task orders to provide a range of design, construction and engineering services for the U.S. Air Force. The contract has a five-year base period and three one-year options with a maximum ceiling value of $950 million.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2016-2020

"This new contract award will provide opportunity to create synergies resulting from the combination of KBR's ability to successfully execute urgent and compelling tasks in remote and austere environments around the globe and KBRwyle's long-standing service of delivering specialized solutions for U.S. government customers," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "Utilizing our global reach capabilities and our ability to uniquely integrate self-sustaining logistics and construction, our portfolio of capabilities has consistently delivered the right results for our U.S. government customers."

Bradie notes that for more than 50 years, KBR has designed or constructed projects across the globe for hydrocarbons and government customers and that KBRwyle has provided mission-critical support to the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years. "This contract is a great example of our ability to leverage our corporate expertise in program management with our strong customer relationships in the U.S. Government. Our ability to collaborate, and quickly allocate resources around the world demonstrates our unique value to our customers," Bradie continued.

This is an indefinite quantity/indefinite delivery (IDIQ) contract and expected revenue will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services Business Segment as task orders are awarded throughout the contract period.

Source : Kellogg Brown & Root LLC - view original press release