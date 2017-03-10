Navistar To Support Allied Forces MRAP Requirements

Work includes new MaxxPro production for Pakistan and MaxxPro reset work for U.A.E.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command recently awarded Navistar Defense, LLC, two foreign military contracts valued at more than $475 million. The first is to produce and support 40 MaxxPro® Dash DXM™ Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for Pakistan. The second is to reset, upgrade and support 1,085 long wheel base MaxxPro® MRAP Excess Defense Article vehicles for the United Arab Emirates.

"MaxxPro® vehicles are recognized as the most survivable wheeled vehicles in the U.S. military's fleet," said Kevin Thomas, president and general manager, Navistar Defense. "We are pleased that these important U.S. allies are confident in the MaxxPro's® ability to protect their forces allowing them to complete their missions and return home safely."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Industry 2016 Market Research Report

The majority of the work will take place at the company's West Point, Mississippi assembly plant. Delivery is planned to be completed for Pakistan in calendar year 2017 and for U.A.E. in calendar year 2018. Navistar is currently resetting U.S. Army MaxxPro® vehicles that have been retained in the Army's enduring fleet at its West Point facility. West Point is also busy producing new Medium Tactical Vehicles for the Afghanistan National Security Forces and other allies based on a contract awarded in August 2015.

Source : Navistar International Corp. - view original press release