Friday, March 10, 2017

Indra Technology Will Support Landings at Fiji's International Airports

  • The company has won a contract with Airports Fiji Ltd for installing ILS and DME systems at the Airports of Nadi and Nausori
  • This technology will improve safety and efficiency for operations in low-visibility and adverse weather conditions
  • Indra technology provides support for 100 million safe landings at more than 1,200 runways worldwide

Indra has formalized an agreement with Airports Fiji Ltd. (AFL) to install new Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) to support landing maneuvers at the international airports of Nadi and Nausori. The total project has a budget of 6M FJ$  (2,7 M€).

Indra will replace the current ILS/DME at Nadi International Airport with no downtime in the service ensuring that the airport can continue to operate in all weather conditions during the implementation phase. Nausori Airport is currently not equipped with an ILS/DME system. The installation this latest technology equipment will greatly enhance both safety and reliability of flights in and out of Nausori.


The NORMARC 7000 ILS and NORMARC LDB-103 DME allow for safe landings in all types of weather hence increasing revenues for airports and reducing costs for airlines.

Indra is a leading Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Communication Navigation Surveillance (CNS) manufacturer having deployed its systems in over 4,000 sites in 160 countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is an important market to Indra with large references in Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and India, among other countries. Indra’s facility in Sydney, Australia, is an Air Traffic Management Centre of Excellence. The company also has offices in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and China.

Source : Indra - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Mar 9, 2017

 

