CBRNe Summit Europe
- 24 April, 2017 - 27 April, 2017, Madrid, Spain
We are pleased to announce that our 4th annual CBRNe Summit Europe conference & exhibition will be taking place in Madrid, Spain on the 24-27 April 2017. Our leading event will allow you to meet with the region's leading CBRNe officials to discuss the latest CBRNe threats and techniques used to respond to attacks.
CBRNe Summit Europe is the leading CBRNe event in Europe with 200+ participants from across EMEA and the US. With many western European countries on high terror alerts due to recent attacks in Paris and Brussels, this event will allow participants to hear from leading first responders, military and government officials on how they are combating threats to their major cities and the techniques used in responding to attacks to civilians.
As well as the threat of IED's and WMD there is an ongoing threat of biological outbreaks across Europe with the latest threat coming from the Zika virus which many global agencies such as the ECDC and WHO are working to contain if the virus spreads into Europe.
CBRNe Summit Europe will provide an insight into Europe's CBRNe Capabilities and response to attacks. By participating at our leading event you will also hear presentations on the following topics; Medical Countermeasures, European CBRNe Capabilities, CBRNe Forensics, CBRNe Intelligence and Information Sharing, European Policies and Strategies to counter the threat of CBRNe attacks and Countering IED's.
Our CBRNe Summit is officially endorsed by the NATO JCBRN Defence Centre of Excellence who provide input into the agenda and assist with inviting key officials from NATO's member states to take part at the event. We also have the support of OSDIFE as our Scientific Partner who assist us with inviting senior speakers from across EMEA and the US.
Download Conference Agenda
Speakers
- Colonel Ignacio Castro, Commanding Officer, NBC Regiment, Spanish Army
- Colonel Volker Quante, Deputy Director, NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence
- Captain Jose Pereira, EOD and CBRN Service, Guardia Civil
- Lieutenant Colonel Yossef Azoulay, Head, CBRN Medical Branch, Israeli Defence Force
- Lieutenant Colonel Fabrice Jean, CBRN National Expert, Directorate General of Civil Security and Crisis Management, Ministry of Interior, France
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Gloria, Department Director PROT, Protection Department, NATO School
- Inspector Ian Stubbs, Operations and Performance, National CBRN Centre, National Counter Terrorism Police, United Kingdom
- Matthew Scullion, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, BioFire Defense
- Major Sergio Martinez Ordonez, Operations and Plans, Medical Brigade, Spanish Army
- Major Olivier Rousseau, Head, Joint CBRN Section, Ministry of Defence, Belgium
- Major Julio Ortega Garcia, CBRN Specialist, NBC Defence Military School, Ministry of Defence, Spain
- Dr. Laura Cochrane, Director, Medical and Clinical Affairs, Emergent BioSolutions
- Brian Clesham, Business Development Manager, Scott Safety
- Annabel Townley, CBRN Capabilities Manager, UK Government Decontamination Service (GDS)
- Keith Asman MBE, Head of Forensics and Digital Investigations, South East Counter Terrorism Unit (SECTU), Thames Valley Police, United Kingdom
- Enric Pous, Head of Technological Risk (CBRN) Area, Catalania Fire and Rescue Department, Spain
- Nick Kaldas, Chief Investigator, United Nations
- Paul Wilson, Counter Terror Investigator, Police Service of Northern Ireland
- Dr. Lidia Alexandrova Ezerska, Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment - Health Emergencies Programme, World Health Organisation (WHO)
- Diana Tsutskiridze, Research Associate, Georgian Security Analysis Center (GFSIS)
- Colonel Ramli H Nik, Senior Fellow, Faculty of Strategic Studies and Defence Management, National Defence University of Malaysia
- Dr. Steve Photiou, Disaster Medicine Specialist and Senior Attending Physician, Emergency Department, Sant'Antonio Hospital, Italy
- Professor Roberto Mugavero, President, Observatory on Security and CBRNe Defence - OSDIFE
