Airbus H125 Helicopters Operating on the Roof of the World

Ruo'er General Aviation Development provides helicopter services at high plateau with purchase of twelve H125s

Ruo’er General Aviation Development Group (Ruo’er Group), one of the biggest general aviation companies operating flight support base and airport with comprehensive services in China, signed an letter of intent with Airbus Helicopters, for a total of 12 H125s with first confirmed order of four aircraft today at Heli-Expo.

These H125s will be operated by Lhasa Snow Eagle General Aviation Corporation (Snow Eagle GAC), which is a joint venture of Ruo’er Group based in Lhasa. Snow Eagle GAC will provide these helicopters for emergency medical services, humanitarian relief, aero-sightseeing, and pilot license training in Tibet.





“Ruo’er Group is aiming to become a full industrial chain service provider in China’s general aviation industry. I’m confident that Airbus H125 can assist us to achieve our business goal with its outstanding performance, especially in high and extreme environments”, said Mr. Yong LYU, Chairman of Ruo’er Group. “I trust that Airbus Helicopters can enable us in making our ambition to operate the only helicopters fleet on the roof of the world with average altitude of 4000 metres with its proven product and services.”

In 2005, the AS350 B3 (H125 previous version) broke the world record for the highest-altitude landing and take-off, performed on Mount Everest at 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) – a title still held today.

“The H125’s operating in the highest place in the world marks a breakthrough for this light single-engine aircraft, which is recognised worldwide for its performance, versatility, safety, low maintenance, and multi-mission capability”, said Marie-Agnes Veve, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters China. “This agreement further expands Airbus Helicopters’ Ecureuil fleet in China, which’s reached 100 last year, and further strengthen our leading position in China’s civil and parapublic market”, she added.

The H125 is a member of Airbus Helicopters' rugged and proven Ecureuil family. Some 6,000 Ecureuils have been delivered in nearly 120 countries for some 1,800 operators. Together, these aircraft have accumulated more than 29 million flight hours.

Around 550 H125 (AS350 B3e) series are currently in-service worldwide, and are mainly used for high performance missions in high & hot conditions.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release