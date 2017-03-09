GE Aviation to Develop Silicon Carbide Power Electronics for US Army

GE Aviation today announced that it has been awarded a $4.1 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop and demonstrate silicon carbide-based power electronics supporting high-voltage next generation ground vehicle electrical power architecture.

“We continue to invest in silicon carbide and high density packaging to help the U.S. Army to better manage on-board power. This component provides the additional benefit of eliminating the need for an electronic cooling system,” said Vic Bonneau, president of Electrical Power Systems for GE Aviation. Our similar Silicon Carbide based programs and planned re-use have led to this new critical high temperature application.”

The $4.1 million contract will result in three hardware deliverables after a 24-month development program that will demonstrate the benefits of GE’s Silicon Carbide MOSFET technology in a 200kW starter generator controller. The integrated starter generator controller (ISGC) will provide sensored and sensorless control for multiple generator types in a single line replaceable unit weighing less than 50 pounds. It will operate at 125 degrees C ambient in bi-directional operation for engine start. The ISGC will utilize 105 degrees C coolant and will be CANbus programmable.

The contract is GE’s 5 th in support of the U.S. ARMY’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) next generation vehicle electrical power architecture leap-ahead technology development. It will result in a prototype demonstration in 2018.

DCS Corporation is the contracting agent for US Army TARDEC. DCS develops advanced technology solutions and provides acquisition management expertise for US Army aviation, ground vehicle, soldier systems, and missile systems.

DCS provides management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector to ensure the success of each client’s mission and to actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. http://www.dcscorp.com/Our-Customers/US-Army.aspx

GE’s Global Research Center is leading the development of silicon carbide MOSFET technology across multiple industries including Aviation, Healthcare and Energy in particular.

Source : GE Aviation - view original press release