Leonardo Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Shanghai Zenisun

Cooperation reinforces distributor agreement of Leonardo's civil helicopters and envisages local training and completion center in China

Over 80 civil helicopters ordered by Sino-US Intercontinental, part of Shanghai Zenisun, including 55 EMS aircraft for the largest EMS helicopter program in China

More than 180 helicopters of various types have been sold to Chinese customers to date for a range of commercial and public services

Leonardo and Shanghai Zenisun Investment Co., Ltd (Shanghai Zenisun) announced today they will strengthen their strategic cooperation in the Chinese civil helicopter market by renewing the existing Distributorship Agreement with Sino-US Intercontinental, part of Shanghai Zenisun, as the sole distributor in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) of Leonardo’s civil products. These include the AW119, AW169, AW139, AW189 helicopter models. The parties will initiate joint efforts on local training and local completion center capability setup. Through these initiatives Shanghai Zenisun is established as the preferred, leading strategic cooperation partner of Leonardo for civil helicopter sales in China.

Chinese customers will benefit from local training and industrialization cooperation between Leonardo and Shanghai Zenisun, leveraging the extensive collaboration in sales and after-sales services. Sino-US Intercontinental has so far placed orders for over 80 helicopters comprising AW119Kx, GrandNew, AW169, AW139 and AW189 helicopters. Fifty-five emergency medical service helicopters comprising the AW119Kx, AW169 and AW139 models were ordered in 2016 establishing the largest EMS helicopter program nationwide in China.





The presence of Leonardo in China grows stronger with more than 180 helicopters sold to Chinese customers to date for commercial and public services. 2016 has set a new record with more than 20 helicopters delivered to China. The growing fleet is supported by an increased customer support presence, recently enhanced by the opening of a major warehouse facility in Shanghai.

