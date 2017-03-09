6th CS100 Aircraft Delivered to SWISS

Bombardier delivered today the sixth CS100 aircraft, the smaller variant game-changing C Series platform, to Swiss. Bombardier has now delivered a total of eight C Series aircraft; six CS100 to SWISS and two CS300 to airBaltic.

“We are very proud to have delivered another C Series to Swiss today and to continue building on the strong momentum generated by the successful entry into service of the C Series aircraft in 2016,” said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We continue to ramp up production on the C Series in 2017, and as per our plan, the cadence of deliveries will increase in the second half of the year.”





The C Series continues to demonstrate strong operational performance with both SWISS and airBaltic and have now accumulated over 5,500 flights.

“The C Series airliners have had very strong in-service performance to date,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The PW1500 powering the C Series is demonstrating strong operational performance and I am confident that the aircraft will continue exceeding customer and passenger expectations.”

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft’s phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft’s larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft’s advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions – making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release