6th CS100 Aircraft Delivered to SWISS
Bombardier delivered today the sixth CS100 aircraft, the smaller variant game-changing C Series platform, to Swiss. Bombardier has now delivered a total of eight C Series aircraft; six CS100 to SWISS and two CS300 to airBaltic.
“We are very proud to have delivered another C Series to Swiss today and to continue building on the strong momentum generated by the successful entry into service of the C Series aircraft in 2016,” said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We continue to ramp up production on the C Series in 2017, and as per our plan, the cadence of deliveries will increase in the second half of the year.”
Global Aircraft Seating Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2016 - 20...
The C Series continues to demonstrate strong operational performance with both SWISS and airBaltic and have now accumulated over 5,500 flights.
“The C Series airliners have had very strong in-service performance to date,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The PW1500 powering the C Series is demonstrating strong operational performance and I am confident that the aircraft will continue exceeding customer and passenger expectations.”
About C Series Aircraft
The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft’s phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.
Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.
Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft’s larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.
The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft’s advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions – making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.
Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release
EASA & Continuing Airworthiness Seminar 2017
Apr 4, 2017 - Dublin, Ireland