Rolls-Royce Expands RR300 Engine Support for Robinson R66 Helicopters

Rolls-Royce has expanded support for operators of its RR300 engines powering Robinson Helicopters R66 aircraft, adding new service locations, extended warranty coverage and updated technology.

With nearly 800 RR300 engines delivered into the market for the R66, Rolls-Royce remains focused on delivering the best customer support possible. R66 operators have amassed more than 550,000 flight hours, with the RR300 engines proving to be as powerful, reliable and dependable as expected. The R66 is the best-selling light turbine helicopter in the world.





Rolls-Royce has established the RR300 FIRST network to provide global support for operators. Based on the same proven competitive structure underpinning the successful M250 FIRST network, the authorized RR300 locations provide affordable, reliable service for R66 operators.

Rolls-Royce support was recognized by being named the No. 1 helicopter engine manufacturer in the recent Professional Pilot turbine powerplant product operators survey.

Jerry Sheldon, Rolls-Royce, Helicopter Service Executive, said: “It was gratifying to be recognized with a No. 1 ranking in the influential Professional Pilot survey for our support to customers. We continue to seek new ways to improve our support and focus on bringing innovation to benefit customers.”

Rolls-Royce offers an additional support plan for RR300 operators – the TotalCare® maintenance program – balancing costs per flight hour and a one-year extended warranty period. Rolls-Royce also released an improved Engine Monitoring Unit with enhanced reliability; increased the number of deployed technical representatives and added an online RR300 customer training program through Aviall, the exclusive RR300 parts distributor. Technical manuals are provided free to any operator who uploads their engine’s flight hours and cycles.

The RR300 engine was purpose-built for the Robinson R66 helicopter to provide best-in-class fuel consumption and performance.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release