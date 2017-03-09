Cost reductions efforts pay off on H125, H130 and H135 programs

Increased competitiveness to benefit customers

Airbus Helicopters’ efforts in the field of customer satisfaction are paying off with a recent independent survey confirming a significant reduction in direct maintenance and direct operating costs (DMC and DOC) for the H125, H130 and H135 helicopters, further strengthening the competitiveness of these types on the helicopter market.

A survey published late last year by American consulting company Conklin and de Decker shows a decrease of 15% of DMC and DOC costs for the H135, which is now confirmed as the most competitive light-twin helicopter on the market. Significant reductions were also noted for the H125 and H130, which now benefit from DMC costs respectively 8% and 2% lower than their closest competitor.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military and Government Helicopter Market Forecast to 2023

Matthieu Louvot, Airbus Helicopters’ Executive Vice President Customer Support and Services said: “Improving customer satisfaction and the competitiveness of our products is at the heart of our daily efforts. The decrease of direct maintenance and operating costs on the H125, H130 and H135 are a visible result of our determination. Customers all around the world will benefit from these improvements on the H125, H130 and H135 which are well positioned on the market.”

These cost reductions were achieved by various improvements such as replacing the Service Life Limit (SLL) of components by an “on condition” scheme, or by extending the Time Between Overhaul (TBO) of certain parts, notably on the H135. Efforts were also made to reduce maintenance manpower and maximize the aircraft availability of the H125 and H130. Over the past four years, Airbus has also reduced the H135’s Parts-By-the-Hour (PBH) programme rates by 19%. This programme is aimed at decreasing aircraft downtime, and supports stable maintenance costs and reduced inventory.

Airbus Helicopters’ innovative HCare offer provides customers with dedicated support solutions enhancing availability and optimising maintenance scheduling. Spanning material management, helicopter maintenance and upgrades, technical support, training and flight operations, as well as connected services, the highly flexible HCare suite of services ensures that each flight is a success and performed with the highest levels of safety.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release