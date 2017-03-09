Continued Support for Commercial Black Hawk Operators

Commercial operators of surplus U.S. Government UH-60A Black Hawk aircraft can receive safety information, maintenance assistance, and support for spares and repairs.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) company, remains committed to serving the growing technical and logistical support needs of more than 30 commercial operators who have acquired surplus UH-60A model helicopters from the U.S. Government.

Sikorsky held an annual meeting with commercial Black Hawk operators during Heli-EXPO, the world's largest helicopter trade show and exposition organized by the Helicopter Association International. The show runs from March 6 to 9 in Dallas.





"Integrating one or more medium-lift military helicopters into a commercial fleet as a business-generating asset can be a daunting proposition for many operators," said Dina Halvorsen, Sikorsky's director of aftermarket business development. "We are continuing our outreach to this growing Black Hawk community to welcome them into the Sikorsky family, to better understand their support requirements, and adapt accordingly our response with the appropriate levels of expertise that will ensure safety of flight."

Since 2014, commercial operators have acquired approximately 140 UH-60A aircraft at auction from the General Services Administration — the U.S. Government's clearinghouse for surplus goods. Federal Aviation Administration regulations restrict use of military surplus platforms to a limited set of utility operations, such as firefighting with a water bucket, and precision lift of heavy objects.

"We urge new Hawk operators to register their interest at our aftermarket support portal — www.sikorsky360.com," said Halvorsen. "Once registered, operators can easily access a range of services, tap into our 40 years of experience supporting Black Hawk aircraft, and learn new ways to standardize operational procedures with this versatile platform."

Sikorsky is offering support in the following categories:

Alert Service Bulletins — Updated ASBs are available free of charge from www.sikorsky360.com.

Maintenance — Sikorsky field service teams can provide on-site maintenance support and maintainer training.

Engineering support — Sikorsky can advise operators about the quality and safety of used and overhauled parts, be a source for factory authorized parts and services, and assist with parts obsolescence issues.

"Sikorsky embraces these Black Hawk operators, who often are taking on humanitarian roles, such as plugging dams, supporting agricultural and wildlife conservation, and dropping water on house and forest fires," said Jeanette Eaton, regional executive for North America. "We are impressed that new operators are transforming the Black Hawk as the ultimate 'helitack' or helicopter firefighting platform."

