Sikorsky Announces Ab Initio Pilot Training

Sikorsky and Bristow Group today announced that they are working to enter into a long-term agreement that establishes Bristow as Sikorsky's preferred supplier for ab initio pilot training for Sikorsky aircraft customers at Bristow Academy. The announcement came at the 2017 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo show. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT).

The intent of the agreement is to allow Sikorsky BlackHawk, S-70i, S-92®, S-76® and Light Helicopter customers to complete a Sikorsky-certified training curriculum conducted by Bristow Academy's highly skilled and experienced core of former military and commercial instructor pilots. Bristow's training programs offer Sikorsky customers a customizable, turn-key training solution that is developed around individual end user mission objectives. With safety at the core of all training programs, Bristow's training solutions are delivered in a structured, immersive environment, designed to optimize the training experience and promote a desire for continued learning. Training programs include Initial Entry Rotor Wing, High Altitude Training, Night Vision Goggle, initial and advanced training, and Commercial Pilot training, for Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Agency requirements.





Following completion of the agreement, training courses are expected to begin later this year.

"Sikorsky and Bristow have shared a history for more than 40 years, and this is a promising new direction for our relationship," said Sikorsky President, Dan Schultz, "We are proud to now provide an initial training capability that enhances safety and proficiency of the pilots operating the Sikorsky fleet around the world."

"We are honored that Sikorsky has selected Bristow Academy to be a certified provider of pilot training for Sikorsky helicopter customers worldwide," said Bristow Group President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Baliff. "These discussions reflect the strength of our longstanding partnership with Sikorsky, and confidence in the high standards of Bristow Academy's military flight training programs."

Bristow Academy is one of the world's largest commercial helicopter training providers, with a global customer base that spans more than 120 countries. Bristow Academy holds multiple aviation authority regulatory approvals and its military flight training programs are designed to equip entry level pilots with the knowledge and skill sets required to facilitate a safe and efficient transition to more advanced aircraft platforms and more complex mission training. Bristow Academy conducts training at its main base in Titusville, Florida, and at a satellite location in Carson City, Nevada.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release