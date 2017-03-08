Corporate and VIP operators across the Americas select AW139, AW169

AW139 and AW169 chosen as preferred platform by key corporate customers in US, Mexico and Brasil

First two AW169s enter into service in South America

Two service centers in Brasil authorized to deliver AW169 support services

The AgustaWestland AW139 and AW169 continue to be selected as preferred platforms by discerning corporate and VIP customers, with additional sales of both types accelerating in early 2017.

An AW169 has been sold to a US corporate customer just as the company has recently achieved FAA certification of the type, with another sold to a Mexican customer, and three additional AW169s sold to two different customers in Brasil. A further sale of an AW139 to a US corporate customer now increases the total of the type operating within the corporate and VIP segment in North America to more than 25.





The new generation AW169 meets corporate customer preferences and features innovative safety characteristics. As with all of the company’s VIP configured aircraft, the AW169 features comfortable interiors, a high capacity baggage compartment, engineering improvements to lessen cabin noise and vibration, and proper climate control in all operating environments.

With the first two AW169s recently entering into service in South America, in Brazil and Argentina, two service and support centers in the region, AgustaWestland do Brasil and Helipark, have recently been certified to provide support to the AW169. This includes periodic airframe maintenance inspections on all AW169 helicopters, in addition to the AW109s, AW119s, and AW139s currently in service in the region, as well as after-market airframe and warranty support.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release