Waypoint Leasing to bolster fleet with 16 new Airbus helicopters

Comprising H145, H135, and for the first time, the H175

Airbus Helicopters and Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited, the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, announced today that Waypoint has committed to acquiring an additional 16 Airbus rotorcraft, adding to their fleet of more than 140 aircraft, 45 of which are manufactured by Airbus Helicopters.

The agreement, for more than € 100 million, covers the purchase of 16 aircraft including supplementary H135s and H145s and adding the H175 for the first time to Waypoint’s fleet. Waypoint will primarily lease the H135s and H145s to operators performing EMS and utility missions worldwide, while the H175 will be available for oil and gas, search and rescue and public service missions. Prior to today’s announcement, Waypoint had firm commitments for 26 H135s and H145 from Airbus.





“We are pleased to be growing our fleet with 16 new Airbus helicopters, including the H175, a cost-effective and reliable helicopter,” said Ed Washecka, Chief Executive Officer of Waypoint Leasing. “We are beginning to see sustained demand for heavy aircraft in the market, while at the same time recognizing and responding to the growing demand for interest in ‘Super Medium’ aircraft that are well-suited for a wide range of missions,” he added.

After successfully introducing new H135s and H145s to the leasing market, Waypoint is now extending their initial contract, capitalizing on an industrial relationship to continue providing the market with flexible lease solutions.

“We are proud that Waypoint has renewed their trust in Airbus Helicopters by adding the H175 to their order book”, said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Helicopters CEO. “This agreement is a testimony to the quality of our long-lasting partnership and we are delighted that Waypoint, the first lessor to introduce the H145 and H135 to the market, continues to pave the way with Airbus products, providing world-class support and meeting the demanding requirements of a large variety of operators worldwide” he added.

The H175 offers excellent payload for short and long range missions, contributing to high annual productivity for operators. This, combined with low operating and maintenance costs and high availability, means superior cost effectiveness for customers. Compact in size, the H145’s large and flexible cabin reconfiguration and powerful engines make it the aircraft of choice for a variety of civil missions and an ideal choice for lessors. The H135’s operational scope includes: law enforcement, emergency medical services, VIP and business passenger transport, and the maintenance of industrial wind parks. Its mature design makes maintenance fast and easy, ensuring optimal dispatch reliability and lower operating costs and thus making it one of the lowest cost twin-engine helicopters to operate.

