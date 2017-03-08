GATR Introduces GATR-FLEX Antenna and GATR 950 Modem

Cubic Mission Solutions' GATR Technologies debuts two new products at SATELLITE 2017

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its subsidiary GATR Technologies, which operates within the Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division, will introduce the GATR-FLEX®, an ultra-portable, foldable 0.75-meter satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna, and the GATR 950™ modem, which is based on iDirect Velocity™ technology. The GATR-FLEX and GATR 950 together make a highly efficient data transfer terminal designed to maximize portability of sub-meter satellite communications leveraging high throughput satellites (HTS). The GATR-FLEX terminal provides high transmit power while achieving the lowest Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) pack-out on the market.

“The GATR-FLEX and GATR 950 enables users to transfer large amounts of data, such as multiple high-definition video streams, at the same time as command and control (C2) traffic, data exfiltration and voice,” said Roark McDonald, vice president and general manager of Cubic | GATR Technologies. “The high-throughput capability makes interoperability with Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) applications possible with an ultra-light, sub-meter SATCOM terminal.”





“The GATR-FLEX terminal is another addition to Cubic Mission Solutions’ portable C4ISR product line that supports the warfighter at the tactical edge,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “Cubic is pleased to be able to offer new and innovative portable communications solutions that enable users to increase capability and success of their mission, while keeping the pack-out small and lightweight.”

About the GATR-FLEX

At the core of the GATR-FLEX antenna is a foldable, seamless, parabolic reflector which enables efficient signal transfer. The unique design of the dish helps maximize bandwidth with emerging HTS and existing constellations, and its foldability enables the small pack-out. The GATR-FLEX antenna weighs less than 20 pounds, assembles in less than three minutes and is airline carry-on compliant. The GATR-FLEX comes in a manual configuration or a motorized azimuth and elevation control versions. Both terminals can operate up to 2.5 hours in transmit mode (40 percent duty cycle) on a single BB2590 battery (including the low-noise block (LNB), block upconverter (BUC) and the GATR 950 modem).

About the GATR 950 Modem

The GATR 950 is a rugged, outdoor modem, based on iDirect Velocity™ technology that optimizes the data transfer rate with emerging HTS constellations. Additional features of the GATR 950 are: built-in digital signal strength meter, embedded spectrum analyzer, web-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) and direct current power injection unit.

