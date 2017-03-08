UTC Aerospace Systems Selects Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to Enhance Delivery and Cost Efficiencies

Component Control announced today that UTC Aerospace Systems, which designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the commercial aerospace industry, has selected Quantum Control MRO and Logistics software to support on-time delivery and on-cost execution.

The company will launch the Quantum Control MRO and Logistics software at its Aerostructures business headquartered in Chula Vista, California. Aerostructures is a world leader in the design, manufacture, integration, and support of nacelle systems for large commercial aircraft. Aerostructures has a global network of comprehensive aftermarket support services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset lease/exchange, spare parts, training, logistics and technical support.





“Quantum Control will help us manage and track an expansive customer base and an extensive inventory of in-demand surplus parts. By streamlining our internal processes, we’ll be even more efficient in meeting our delivery goals and cost expectations in this highly competitive environment,” said Paul C. Snyder, Vice-President/General Manager, Aerostructures Aftermarket.

Quantum Control MRO and Logistics solution installed at UTC Aerospace Systems operates on a highly scalable and secure OracleTM database and offers various logistics and business modules.

Source : Component Control - view original press release