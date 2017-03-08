LifePort Unveils New Lightweight Medical Interior

LifePort, a Sikorsky company, unveiled its new lightweight medical interior at the 2017 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo show on March 7.

The system was developed to address current operator needs for a low weight, functional system that can be reconfigured quickly. LifePort, AMRG and Airbus Helicopters Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, collaborated to design a system that fits current and future operator needs, maximizing the benefit of the advanced H130 aircraft. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT).





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market 2016-2020

System enhancements include:

Modular installation that can be easily reconfigured, modified or removed in two hours after initial modification

Advanced Life Support services module in baggage compartment including oxygen, vacuum and compressed air

Rotating stretcher system allowing the patient to be loaded and positioned from outside the aircraft

Multiple charging ports and USB interface for carry-on systems

Installation utilizes existing factory-installed seat track and allows the co-pilot seat to be installed when the stretcher system is removed

“LifePort has been a great partner in supporting our fleet with medical interiors,” said Nathan Word, AMRG vice president of Maintenance. “LifePort has once again proved to be invaluable in providing a solution that has exceeded our expectations. We are excited for the new H130 Medical interior that has been developed to meet our weight requirements as well as ease of installation and continued maintenance. LifePort continues to provide great customer service, and we look forward to the continued support.”

LifePort has more than 25 years of experience developing and manufacturing medical interiors for fixed and rotor wing aircraft. This current upgrade to the legacy product further showcases the innovation, collaboration, and commitment to the company’s customers and the industry.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release