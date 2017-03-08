Sikorsky Launches Safety Enhancement Program

Sikorsky, PHI Inc. and Outerlink Global Solutions, a Metro Aviation company, today announced that the S-92® helicopter has demonstrated the ability to transmit in-flight, real-time Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) data to PHI's operations control center. The announcement came at the 2017 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo show. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT).

With this new capability, PHI operators can view, assess and track important aircraft health data and provide additional information to aircraft crew and ground support teams to enhance operational and maintenance decisions. Implemented with an open architecture-based system solution, connectivity with additional existing global satellite networks is intended to support the global S-92 fleet.





"Safety is our top priority at Sikorsky," said Sikorsky's Vice President for Commercial Systems & Services, Dana Fiatarone. "Developing this directly with our long-time customer and operator, PHI, while employing Metro Aviation's technology, allows us to ensure we are meeting our customers' needs and furthering safety of rotorcraft flight."

"PHI believes this technology is a real step forward, and we are honored to have partnered with Sikorsky and Metro Aviation to help bring this new advancement in safety to our industry," said Lance Bospflug, Chief Operating Officer, PHI, Inc. "This new solution enhances flight crew decision making and improves support from the Operations Control Center by providing both with real-time aircraft health information."

"We are bringing revolutionary technology to our industry," said Metro Aviation President Mike Stanberry. "We now have the ability to predict events by analyzing historical data in real-time. That innovation helps operators more efficiently run their fleet and could very well be lifesaving."

Sikorsky and PHI have done business for more than 60 years. The PHI fleet currently features 70 commercial Sikorsky aircraft throughout the world.

Since 2004, Sikorsky has delivered more than 275 S-92 helicopters, predominantly to operators serving the worldwide offshore oil and gas industry.

