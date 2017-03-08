Meridian Helicopters Selects Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to Improve Tracking, Planning and Service

Component Control announced today that Meridian Helicopters, LLC, an aviation services company that specializes in helicopter brokering, long-term leasing and maintenance, has selected Quantum Control MRO and Logistics software to enhance its inventory tracking, future planning capabilities and customer service.

“We expect 2017 to be a record year for us in helicopter leasing and brokerage services. Quantum’s accurate reports will help us in future planning,” said Michael Bashlor, Meridian Helicopters’ Managing Partner and Director of Bell Programs. “Most importantly, Quantum fills a void for us in tracking work orders, exchanges, POs and ROs in a much more efficient way. We have many vendors utilizing Quantum. They spoke highly of it.”





Based in Broussard, Louisiana, Meridian Helicopters provides helicopter brokerage services for oil and gas, corporate, geological, firefighting and government operators in South America and North America. On the leasing side, the company serves corporate, tourism and flight training operators. Meridian Helicopters also provides maintenance refurbishment capabilities, including composite, electrical, component overhaul and interiors, for the Bell Helicopter product line.

“Meridian takes great pride in offering great customer service. We always have and always will. Quantum gives us that extra little edge in planning, tracking and accuracy of inventory,” said Bashlor. “Our parent company Cadorath has been impressed with the system and is moving towards switching one of their division’s software to Quantum.”

The software is part of Meridian Helicopters’ ongoing efforts to enhance its customer service. With Quantum Control, the company can easily track and manage thousands of details easily and efficiently, and generate comprehensive reports for fast, informed decision-making and future planning.

Source : Component Control - view original press release