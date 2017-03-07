Order for RBS 70 From Brazilian Army

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract on deliveries of the RBS 70 VSHORAD (very short range air defence system) to the Brazilian Army. The order has a total value of approx. MSEK 105 and deliveries will take place during 2017 and 2018.

The RBS 70 system is today in service in the Brazilian Army and was part of the protection of the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The contract signed between Saab and the Brazilian Army includes RBS 70 man-portable launchers, night vision equipment, training simulators, multispectral camouflage for RBS 70 and associated equipment for operators and maintainers.





“With this order the Brazilian Army continue to improve their air defence capability. The system played a very important role in the protection of the 2016 Olympic Games where it not only protected the games, but also strategic infrastructure. We know that the capabilities and reliability of the system are highly appreciated by the customer”, says Stefan Öberg, head of business unit Missile Systems within Saab business area Dynamics.

The Saab portfolio of short-range ground based air defence missile systems comprise of the RBS 70 and the further enhanced RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market. 19 countries have procured more than 1,600 RBS 70 systems, including more than 18,000 missiles.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)