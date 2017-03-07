GKN Aerospace's Fokker Business and Dutch MoD Sign Total Support Agreement

Multi-million Euro agreement covering total support solution for RNLAF aircraft for a five year period

On 3 March GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business and the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) have signed a multi-million Euro total support agreement for a five-year period, covering standard parts supply and services for all of the RNLAF’s aircraft, helicopters and multiple support systems. After the five year period the contract can be extended twice with a period of one year.

The total support solution covers the delivery of the standard parts and additional services such as transportation, management of storage systems, forecasting and stock storage.





RNLAF fleet of Apache-, Chinook- and Cougar-helicopters as well as the F-16’s, PC-7’s and the KDC-10 tanker aircraft are included in the contract. The total support solution will be delivered from the Fokker facility in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Fokker was selected in 2012 by NHIndustries as standard parts provider for all NH90 helicopters worldwide and holds a strong position as an integrated after-market service provider for Airbus, Boeing, Fokker and Bombardier aircraft.

Commodore Mario Verbeek said “This is an important innovative performance based contract which will directly contribute to the readiness of the Royal Netherlands Air Force. I am very proud and happy to take this important step together with our strategic partner GKN Aerospace Fokker.”

Paul Vorstermans, Vice President at Fokker Services said: “Fokker is proud to be selected for long-term total support of the RNLAF fleet. We recognize and appreciate the confidence that the RNLAF has demonstrated in our team and we look forward to further develop our relationship. This contract will enhance the position of Fokker in the military support market providing a total support solution for this specific group of parts.”

Source : Fokker Technologies - view original press release