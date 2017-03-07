Modifications to C-17 MTS Completed

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it has recently completed modifications to the United States Air Force’s (USAF) C17 Maintenance Training System (MTS) as well as a Maintenance Training Device (MTD) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The modifications, a combined award value of over $30 million, were completed under a contract with the C-17 Training System (TS) prime contractor, L-3 Link Simulation and Training. The C-17 MTS is the USAF Air Mobility Command’s large complex training system with 11 device types. The USAF has a total of 37 devices installed at eight locations. TRU (formerly AAI) has performed as the maintenance device provider for the C-17 training system since 1997.

The modifications included aircraft concurrency revisions to the Block 17+ configuration, as well as adding new task capabilities for Electronic Warfare and Flares training. TRU’s completion of these major modifications brings the MTS up to the latest aircraft configuration required for current and effective maintenance training and provides greatly enhanced training capabilities for the USAF and RAAF’s C-17 maintainers.





TRU’s Military and Business Simulation business unit contains the component of AAI Corporation that has been maintaining, modifying, and producing C-17 MTDs for the USAF since 1997. That component was merged into TRU when the company was formed in 2014.

John Hayward, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TRU’s Military and Business Simulation division, commented, “With extensive experience on Air Force maintenance training requirements for both the USAF and RAAF, TRU was able to deliver highly complex modifications to the C-17 MTDs ahead of schedule, which is keeping the customers’ teams mission ready.”

