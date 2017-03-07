$460,000 Aerospace & Defense Contract Awarded to Micronet Enertec

Order from a current customer, a major Aerospace & Defense contractor

Contract for the development and production of Computer Based Command & Control Defense Systems

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd. (Enertec), was recently awarded a purchase order from a global Aerospace & Defense contractor, totaling more than $460,000. The contract is a continuous order for the development of a diagnosis and simulation system for a specific missile system.

Zvi Avni, Enertec’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased that a current customer is placing additional orders for our sophisticated fit for purpose products, and especially proud of our strong relationship with this major aerospace & defense contractor.”





Source : Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. - view original press release