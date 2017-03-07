CACI to Support DoD Information Technology Program

Program Will Support the Defense Department's Transformation of Service Delivery Through Increased Efficiencies and Enhanced Customer Experience

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a task order, with a potential value of $190 million, to support the Department of Defense’s Joint Service Provider (JSP) Information Technology Service Delivery Support Requirement program. The three-year, six-month task order, originally won under the Alliant contract vehicle in the fourth quarter of CACI’s Fiscal Year 2016, represents new business in the company's Enterprise IT market area.

JSP provides information technology (IT) products, services, solutions, and customer support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of Administration, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the Washington Headquarters Services, various other OSD offices, and headquarters offices of each U.S. military service branch to meet mission and business requirements.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Network Security Market 2015

Under the JSP contract CACI will provide performance-based service management, including a broad range of consolidated IT services consisting of audio/visual/video teleconferencing, service desk, support for alternate operating locations as required to assure operations and information systems contingency for mission-essential functions, telecommunications, and enterprise print management for approximately 22,000 users. This work will leverage sophisticated capabilities and industry best practices to improve the efficiency and reduce the complexity of IT support services for OSD and its affiliates.

John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations, said, “CACI has extensive experience providing high-performance, high-quality information technology support services to help the federal government operate with improved stability, agility, and efficiency.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “This win is a sound example of our acquisition strategy driving continued growth in our Enterprise IT market area. Through our acquisition of National Security Solutions, we were able to leverage long-term relationships with the JSP, Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense to support them in providing world-class IT services that support the Department of Defense’s delivery of high-quality services to the American people.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release