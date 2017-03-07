P&WC's PW200 Helicopter Engine Achieves 10 M Hours of Flight

Company's entire fleet has clocked more than 700 million hours creating a rich knowledge asset and providing a competitive differentiator for OEMs and operators alike

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW200 helicopter engine has achieved 10 million hours of flight powering the majority of light-twin helicopters around the world such as the AW109E Power and AW109 Grand from Leonardo, the H135 from Airbus Helicopters, the Bell 427 and Bell 429 from Bell Helicopters and the MD 900/902 Explorer. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"This is an important milestone that must be viewed in the context of the more than 700 million hours that P&WC's entire engine fleet has flown over the years," says Irene Makris, Vice President, Marketing, P&WC. "The numbers represent an incredible critical mass of on-wing experience, and provide us with a rich database of information that drives our customer service programs and lets us serve our customers on a highly reliable basis. The numbers also speak to the enduring relationships we have developed with operators around the world - some 12,300 of them in more than 200 countries and territories."





On December 23, 2016, P&WC celebrated the 25th anniversary of the certification of the first PW200 engine - the PW206A which was selected by MD Helicopters to power the MD 900 Explorer. A later variant of the helicopter, the MD 902 Explorer, is powered by the PW207E engine.

"With the new technologies we have built into every variant of the PW200 engine, it continues to attract more customers and offers a compelling value proposition for the helicopters it powers," concluded Makris.

The PW200: A Leading Engine Family in the World of Light-Twin Helicopters

The PW200 now powers more light-twin helicopters than any other engine in this segment. There are more than 3,500 PW200 engines currently flying in 80 countries around the world. It is regarded as the industry benchmark for the 600 to 700 shaft horsepower class. Its superior engine performance, low maintenance costs and extensive customer support network make it the engine of choice to power modern light-twin helicopters, which enjoy strong demand in EMS as well as utility, law enforcement and general business aviation.

With only three major rotating components, the PW200 is simple in concept. The engine requires minimal line maintenance, as there is no requirement for scheduled borescope inspections or vibration checks. New technologies, advanced materials and coatings provide greater power and lower fuel consumption, combined with low emissions and high reliability. The reliability of the PW200 family of engines is unmatched, at rates that are 10 times better than the industry standard. In addition, electronic controls enable reduced pilot workload, ease of helicopter operation and a simple one-engine inoperative pilot training feature.

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release