Honeywell Engines Continue To Power Eagle 407HP Helicopters

Honeywell will deliver 10 new engines to Eagle Copters in 2017 for the Eagle 407HP conversions

Honeywell (NYSE: HON ) will deliver a total of 10 HTS900 helicopter engines to Eagle Copters Ltd. in 2017. Eagle Copters placed a new order for eight additional engines in January 2017 , adding to the two engines from a previous order, which are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter.

"This order is proof positive that the global helicopter market recognizes the many benefits of replacing the standard engine on the Bell 407 helicopter with the more powerful and reliable Honeywell HTS900," said Rick Buchanan , senior director of retrofit, modifications and upgrades, Honeywell Aerospace. "The HTS900 has a 17 percent reduction in fuel consumption compared with the standard engine and a 22 percent increase in shaft horsepower, making it ideal for lifting heavy loads under hot-and-high flying conditions."





"Demand for our Eagle 407HP conversions is growing. We have already completed eight conversions, have more in the pipeline, and are in regular conversation with other operators looking to upgrade their fleets either by converting their existing Bell 407 or acquiring a new Eagle 407HP from Eagle Copters," said David "Spyke" Whiting, vice president, Technical Sales, Eagle Copters. "With this new order of Honeywell engines, we'll be ready to meet our customers' needs and deliver a more capable helicopter that can help them accomplish their missions."

Using design and engineering licensed from Bell Helicopter, Honeywell and Eagle Copters launched the Eagle 407HP program to improve the performance of existing Bell 407 helicopters by replacing the standard engine with the Honeywell HTS900 engine. Under the partnership, Honeywell provides the HTS900 engine and configuration while Eagle Copters provides the aircraft, performs the engine installation, and handles flight-testing and certification. The partnership received a Supplemental Type Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration and a receipt of Transport Canada certification covering the retrofit program in 2014.

The Honeywell HTS900 is a new engine design that provides an additional 500 pounds of payload, improved dash speed and 12 percent lower maintenance costs compared with the original Bell 407. These design advantages contribute to a reduced total cost of ownership. New technologies include a dual centrifugal compressor, cooled single-crystal turbine blades, effusion-cooled combustor liner and a dual-channel, full authority digital engine control.

