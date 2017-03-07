Milestone Aviation Provides 7 Helicopters to Thai Aviation Services

Milestone Aviation Group Limited ("Milestone"), the global leader in helicopter leasing, announced today that it has leased two Sikorsky S-92 and five Sikorsky S-76D helicopters to be operated by Thai Aviation Services Co., Ltd. ("TAS"). Of the seven aircraft, six were newly delivered from Milestone's order book, and the seventh was sourced from Milestone's existing fleet. TAS will utilize the helicopters to provide crew transport and additional oil field support services to a major international oil company in the Gulf of Thailand .

"Milestone has had an important relationship with TAS since 2012, and we were very pleased to collaborate with TAS to secure the helicopters that best fit the needs of their customer in Thailand ," said Brett Rankin , Milestone's Vice President Commercial, Central and Southern Asia Pacific . "Our product and technical teams spent extensive time reviewing TAS' mission requirements and developing innovative solutions. We believe that today's announcement is a perfect example of the unique value and long-term partnership that Milestone brings to all of our customers."





"We appreciate that Milestone was able to provide TAS with an aircraft and lease solution that meets our need for increased efficiency and new technology," said Craig Havas , Deputy Managing Director Operations of TAS. "Milestone is a strong and creative partner, and we look forward to expanding our existing relationship."

All helicopters are expected to be operational in Thailand by the end of March 2017.

Source : Milestone Aviation Group Limited - view original press release