Identity Management Symposium

Advancing Biometric and Identity Activity Solutions

18 April, 2017 - 19 April, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

The 2017 Identity Management Symposium will provide valuable information on the current and prospective initiatives that the U.S. Government supports to advance identity and access management practices for greater defense and security. With a keen focus on access management, this Symposium will also provide updates on the biometric initiatives and technologies that improve the efficiency and security of Government Organizations.



Topics for The 2017 Symposium

Next-Generation Access Management and Credentialing Initiatives

Current and future Mobile Biometric Capabilities and Standards

Multi-Modal Authentication Initiatives and Updates

Identity Intelligence Information Exchange and Sharing Initiatives

Standardizing Online Identity Practices to Increase Verification and Security

Biometric Technology R&D Requirements and Focus Areas

Big Data Solutions to Bolster Identification Information Collection

Advancements to Biometric Search Capabilities

Cyber Security Considerations and Initiatives

Biometric Investment Priorities; Future Trends and Industry’s Role

Digital Forensics Initiatives

Improvements to Biometric Matching and Reporting

Facilitating Best Biometric Practices for Greater Border Protection

RDT &E for Future Biometric Modalities

Why You Should Attend The Summit

To more accurately identify threats that pose risks to vital U.S. Interests, the U.S. Government is actively seeking improvements to their biometric, identity and access management capabilities in order to provide greater insight on the behavior, intent and actions of known and unknown threat actors.

By conducting rigorous R&D and leveraging industry perspectives on burgeoning capabilities and technologies, the U.S. Government has made ample improvements to characterizing threat levels, analyzing patterns of life, and maintaining proper access management in support of National Security.

Despite these advancements, the U.S. Government has identified numerous challenges still facing the Biometrics and Identity Management communities that are critical to providing greater physical and logical security measures across the DoD and U.S. Government.

The 2017 Identity Management Symposium will provide valuable information on the current and prospective initiatives that the U.S. Government supports in order to integrate advanced identity and access management practices for greater defense and security. The Symposium will also provide updates on the biometric initiatives and technologies that improve the efficiency and security of Government Organizations.

Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Symposium's content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the community from operational leaders, the R&D Community, key policy-makers, as well as solution providers from industry and academia. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all involved organizations bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Grant Schneider , Deputy Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget

, Deputy Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget Michael Sorrento , SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center

, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center COL Dan McElroy , USA, Acting Director, Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency

, USA, Acting Director, Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency Frank Konieczny , Chief Technology Officer, USAF

, Chief Technology Officer, USAF COL Donald Hurst, USA, PM, DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S

USA, PM, DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S Col Tom Clancy , Director, Identity Management Programs, DoD

, Director, Identity Management Programs, DoD John Boyd , Assistant Director, Futures Identity, OBIM, DHS

, Assistant Director, Futures Identity, OBIM, DHS Patrick Grother, Computer Scientist, NIST

Computer Scientist, NIST James Loudermilk , Senior Level Technologist, CJIS, FBI

, Senior Level Technologist, CJIS, FBI Lee Bowes , Chief, Biometrics Division, USCIS

, Chief, Biometrics Division, USCIS Steve Yonkers , Director of Identity and Credentialing, Screening Coordination Office, Office of Policy, DHS

, Director of Identity and Credentialing, Screening Coordination Office, Office of Policy, DHS Marie Bernoi , Unit Chief, Identity Intelligence Unit, Terrorist Screening Center, FBI

, Unit Chief, Identity Intelligence Unit, Terrorist Screening Center, FBI Laurence Castelli , Senior Advisor to the Chief Privacy Officer, Privacy Office, DHS

