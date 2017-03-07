Identity Management Symposium
- Advancing Biometric and Identity Activity Solutions
- 18 April, 2017 - 19 April, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States
The 2017 Identity Management Symposium will provide valuable information on the current and prospective initiatives that the U.S. Government supports to advance identity and access management practices for greater defense and security. With a keen focus on access management, this Symposium will also provide updates on the biometric initiatives and technologies that improve the efficiency and security of Government Organizations.
Topics for The 2017 Symposium
- Next-Generation Access Management and Credentialing Initiatives
- Current and future Mobile Biometric Capabilities and Standards
- Multi-Modal Authentication Initiatives and Updates
- Identity Intelligence Information Exchange and Sharing Initiatives
- Standardizing Online Identity Practices to Increase Verification and Security
- Biometric Technology R&D Requirements and Focus Areas
- Big Data Solutions to Bolster Identification Information Collection
- Advancements to Biometric Search Capabilities
- Cyber Security Considerations and Initiatives
- Biometric Investment Priorities; Future Trends and Industry’s Role
- Digital Forensics Initiatives
- Improvements to Biometric Matching and Reporting
- Facilitating Best Biometric Practices for Greater Border Protection
- RDT &E for Future Biometric Modalities
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Global Battlefield Management System Market Professional Survey Report 2016
Why You Should Attend The Summit
- To more accurately identify threats that pose risks to vital U.S. Interests, the U.S. Government is actively seeking improvements to their biometric, identity and access management capabilities in order to provide greater insight on the behavior, intent and actions of known and unknown threat actors.
- By conducting rigorous R&D and leveraging industry perspectives on burgeoning capabilities and technologies, the U.S. Government has made ample improvements to characterizing threat levels, analyzing patterns of life, and maintaining proper access management in support of National Security.
- Despite these advancements, the U.S. Government has identified numerous challenges still facing the Biometrics and Identity Management communities that are critical to providing greater physical and logical security measures across the DoD and U.S. Government.
- The 2017 Identity Management Symposium will provide valuable information on the current and prospective initiatives that the U.S. Government supports in order to integrate advanced identity and access management practices for greater defense and security. The Symposium will also provide updates on the biometric initiatives and technologies that improve the efficiency and security of Government Organizations.
- Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Symposium's content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the community from operational leaders, the R&D Community, key policy-makers, as well as solution providers from industry and academia. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all involved organizations bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Grant Schneider, Deputy Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget
- Michael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center
- COL Dan McElroy, USA, Acting Director, Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, USAF
- COL Donald Hurst, USA, PM, DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S
- Col Tom Clancy, Director, Identity Management Programs, DoD
- John Boyd, Assistant Director, Futures Identity, OBIM, DHS
- Patrick Grother, Computer Scientist, NIST
- James Loudermilk, Senior Level Technologist, CJIS, FBI
- Lee Bowes, Chief, Biometrics Division, USCIS
- Steve Yonkers, Director of Identity and Credentialing, Screening Coordination Office, Office of Policy, DHS
- Marie Bernoi, Unit Chief, Identity Intelligence Unit, Terrorist Screening Center, FBI
- Laurence Castelli, Senior Advisor to the Chief Privacy Officer, Privacy Office, DHS
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Mar 7 - 8, 2017 - San Diego, United States
Apr 4, 2017 - Alexandria, United States
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference
May 24 - 25, 2017 - London, United Kingdom