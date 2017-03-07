Milestone Aviation to Support Enhanced EMS Operations in Norway

Lease of Two AW139 Helicopters to Norsk Luftambulanse

Milestone Aviation Group Limited ("Milestone"), the global leader in helicopter leasing, announced today that it will provide two AW139 helicopters from its order book with Leonardo Helicopters to Norsk Luftambulanse AS ("NLA") to support emergency medical services (HEMS) in Norway. In July, Norway's National Air Ambulance Service awarded NLA with a six-year contract (with a further 2x two-year extension options) to operate all twelve HEMS bases in Norway.

"We are very proud to have supported NLA in its successful bid to provide air ambulance services to the people of Norway," said Milestone Executive Vice President Robert Dranitzke. "The Norwegian government conducted a very comprehensive process to ensure that Norway would be served with a robust and modern HEMS, and its choice is a testament to NLA's reputation as a trusted and skilled operator. We look forward to continuing to work with NLA as they serve this essential function for the Norwegian people in the years to come."





"Milestone is a strong and creative partner, and their flexibility was greatly valued in helping us win this important contract to provide high-quality and reliable helicopter ambulance service to patients across Norway," said Rune Midtgaard, CEO. "Throughout a competitive bidding process, Milestone worked collaboratively to develop the optimal lease structure that matched the requirements of our end-user, the Norwegian government. As we look forward to the critical tasks ahead, we know our partnership with Milestone will continue to benefit the people of Norway, as we bring improved technology and additional capacity to Norway's HEMS."

