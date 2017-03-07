Contract for Mission Application Development to the US Intelligence Community

Altamira Technologies Corporation has been awarded an $18 million contract to provide classified full lifecycle engineering, development, and sustainment of a mission critical system supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community. Work performed under this five year CPFF contract, awarded in the first quarter of this year, will expand Altamira’s Chantilly based portfolio and their reach into new mission areas.

“Our program team, who just received their second consecutive Contractor of the Quarter Award with this customer, is establishing the new standard for delivery excellence and customer service,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer for Altamira. “This award represents a deepening relationship with one of our fastest growing customers, and we are proud to support them as their mission delivery partner.”





As part of the integrated ecosystem of Altamira Labs, Altamira’s innovative Software Development Center (SDC) was a key differentiator in their approach to addressing the Agency’s critical need for mission system support. Altamira’s dedicated SDC represents a paradigm shift from the legacy mindset of problem-solving that will lead to advanced solutions for the Intelligence Community.

Source : Altamira Technologies Corporation - view original press release