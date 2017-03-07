Advanced Aerodynamics, Technology and Materials Earn Bombardier C Series Aircraft Aviation Industry Honours

Aviation Week Magazine has recognized Bombardier’s C Series aircraft with its 2017 Civil Aviation Laureate Award.

“Bombardier’s C Series is the first clean-sheet narrowbody airliner to enter service in more than 20 years,” noted Aviation Week Editor-in-Chief Joseph C. Anselmo. “In selecting it for this year’s Civil Aviation Laureate, our editors noted that its incorporation of cutting-edge technologies raises the bar for single-aisle aircraft.”





“The C Series aircraft is a once-in-a-generation accomplishment,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Its success is a testament to the hard work of a top-tier aviation team. With creativity and dedication, the Bombardier team designed the C Series from nose to tail and developed one of the greenest, most efficient and most passenger-centric aircraft the industry has seen in decades.”

The C Series aircraft combines cutting-edge aerodynamics, technology and materials to respond to some of aviation’s most pressing challenges: lowering operating costs, increasing connectivity, and ensuring a more sustainable future.

“I am confident that the C Series aircraft will continue exceeding customer and passenger expectations,” continued Mr. Dewar.

The C Series aircraft has revolutionized the aviation industry. By using 21st century supercomputing capability, Bombardier has designed an aircraft with one of the highest lift-to-drag ratios in the industry, resulting in optimal performance. In addition, the unique combination of the C Series aircraft and the Pratt & Whitney engine delivers reduced emissions, noise, fuel burn and ultimately the lowest operating costs. The Bombardier C Series team used advanced materials to create a modern and revolutionary structure – making the C Series aircraft 12,000 pounds lighter than competitive aircraft. Additionally, the C Series aircraft is equipped with one of the most advanced Aircraft Health Management Systems (AHMS) in the industry. This system transmits real-time and recorded data from the aircraft, allowing operators to make sound decisions on aircraft performance and maintenance.

The prestigious Aviation Week Laureate Awards recognize extraordinary achievements of individuals and teams in aviation, aerospace, and defense.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release