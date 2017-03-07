Able Signs Exclusive Service Agreement With Eagle Copters

Establishes full repair, overhaul and exchange support for fleets in Chile and Australasia

Able Aerospace Services , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has been selected by Eagle Copters Ltd. as the exclusive provider for component repair, overhaul and exchange services for helicopter installations in Australasia and Chile. The agreement includes support for a significant mixed fleet of aircraft in these regions. It will also help Eagle Copters expand its existing Bell Helicopters Certified Service Facility (CSF) rating to include broad overhaul solutions for the Australasia market.

“Eagle Copters is widely known and respected for its superior global customer support,” said John Jackson, Vice President of Business Development for Able Aerospace Services. “Our relationship underscores the industry’s growing need for solutions that help safely, efficiently and cost-effectively maintain aircraft fleets. We’re honored that Eagle has selected Able to continue – and even further develop – this major market advantage.”





Eagle Copters is one of the world’s premier helicopter leasing and sales organizations, with services that include product development and engineering. The company is based in Calgary, Alberta, with additional global locations in Chile and Australasia. Eagle Copters has retained a comprehensive Bell Helicopters CSF designation in Canada since Bell’s inception of the rating, and in Chile for more than three years. In March, it was awarded a Bell Helicopters CSF designation for field maintenance services in the Australasia market. With support from Able, Eagle Copters will expand its CSF designation to include an overhaul rating.

“Our customer programs in Chile and Australasia represented the perfect opportunity for us to begin our working relationship with Able Aerospace Services,” said Barry Kohler, President of Eagle Copters. “Our satellite locations have grown and changed considerably from their inception, and we felt we owed it to our team to supplement our capability with a highly experienced organization to ensure we end up with the most effective solution for both our current customers and ourselves.”

Able’s broad aftermarket maintenance and support capabilities include FAA approved repairs, exchanges and in-house specialized services ranging from electroplating, chemical processing, machining and grinding to NDT testing, hydraulics and bearings services. All in-house work is completed by a collaborative staff of mechanics, engineers, DER experts and customer service specialists, from Able’s 200,000-square-foot headquarters located at Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.

Source : Textron - view original press release