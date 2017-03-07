Aqeri Receives IP Phone Order from European NATO Country

Aqeri, leading Swedish supplier of rugged computers and communication equipment for extreme environments, has received a start order regarding MIL-spec IP phones to a new customer in an European NATO country. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 1.5 million. Deliveries will take place during 2017-18.

CEO’s comments:

”We are experiencing an increased customer demand for the family of rugged IP phone solutions Aqeri has developed, and expect to see more IP phone orders during this year.”





