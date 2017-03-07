1st Australian PC-21 Aircraft to make appearance at Avalon

The PC-21 will play a key role in the new Pilot Training System to prime next-generation pilots

In a presentation that marks a significant milestone for the AIR 5428 Pilot Training Program, today the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)--led delivery team welcomed the arrival of the first two of 49 PC-21 aircraft with the Royal Australian Air Force.

The PC-21 is a key element of the AIR 5428 program and, along with state-of-the-art training simulations and an electronic learning environment, will form part of Australia’s new Pilot Training System; a system designed to train next-generation pilots faster and to a higher standard.





The occasion was celebrated at a media event hosted by Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Leo Davies today, in front of two aircraft at the Avalon International Airshow. Also in attendance was the Minister for Defence Personnel, the Hon. Dan Tehan MP and the Hon. Darren Chester MP, Member for Gippsland, highlighting the significance of the program to the Australian Government.

Amy Gowder, vice president and general manager of Training and Logistics Solutions for Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems business attended the event and presented the Chief of Air Force with a painting of the aircraft.

“Today’s event marks 14 months since we signed the AIR 5428 contract with the Australian Defence Force, said Gowder. Much progress has been made, not just in the delivery of the aircraft here today, but also we are well prepared to deliver the first flight training device later this year.”

“We recognise that for the next few decades and beyond every pilot that graduates from this program will be key to delivering the fifth-generation aviation capability of the Navy, Army and Air Force.”

Lockheed Martin and our industry partners Pilatus Aircraft and Hawker Pacific are responsible for delivering the AIR 5428 Pilot Training System. The system will provide improved training capability. This team has been delivering exceptional results in Australia for the Republic of Singapore Air Force pilots at RAAF Base Pearce in Western Australia since 2008.

Delivery of the first AIR 5428 Flight Training Device system is expected in August 2017.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release