Boeing selects AW139-based MH-139 for 84-aircraft USAF tender

Moretti: ''The outstanding superior technology and operational capabilities of our products, including the AW139, once again allow us to compete for significant market opportunities''

As the prime contractor, Boeing will compete for the supply of up to 84 helicopters to perform critical security and transport missions offering the MH-139, based on the Leonardo AW139 produced in Philadelphia

The competitiveness of Leonardo's products are confirmed by a Boeing estimate of more than $1 billion in savings in acquisition and lifecycle expenses over 30 years with the MH-139

Leonardo announced today, through a Boeing-led collaboration, the intention to competitively offer an aircraft for the U.S. Air Force UH-1N ‘Huey’ Replacement Program. With Boeing as the prime contractor, the AW139-based MH-139 was unveiled in Orlando today at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.

Based on the bestselling AW139, already produced in Philadelphia, the MH-139 is a modern, multi-mission, non-developmental, low risk, high performance helicopter sized to meet the 84-aircraft requirement to replace the aging U.S. Air Force ‘Huey’ devoted to critical security and transport missions. The MH-139 offers more than $1 billion in savings in acquisition and lifecycle expenses over 30 years when compared with competitor aircraft.





Mauro Moretti, Leonardo CEO and General Manager, said “The outstanding superior technology and operational capabilities of our products, including the AW139, once again allow us to compete for significant market opportunities, such as the U.S. military modernization competitions. We have a long-established presence in U.S. - commercially, industrially, and with local support and collaborations in various sectors. The MH-139 features all the best characteristics to meet the demanding expectations of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. taxpayer.”

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release