Rockwell Collins 1st Company to Achieve CAAP Accreditation

For supply chain management involving counterfeit risks

Accreditation recognizes procedures to prevent and detect counterfeit electrical, electronic and electromechanical parts within supply chain

Accreditation earned following extensive audit process by experts across the industry

Rockwell Collins has become the first company in the world to achieve Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program (CAAP) accreditation for its supply chain management procedures.

Accreditation was earned following successful completion of an audit process based on the stringent AC7401 CAAP Audit Criteria for accreditation to the industry standard (AS5553) for avoidance, detection, mitigation and disposition of counterfeit electrical, electronic and electromechanical (EEE) parts that might make their way into the company’s supply chain.





“By ensuring compliance to the demanding CAAP audit criteria, Rockwell Collins is sending a clear message to our customers that we have the systems in place to ensure high-quality manufacturing of our products,” said Bruce King, senior vice president of Operations for Rockwell Collins. “Our teams across the business have worked extremely hard to earn this accreditation, which positions our company as an industry leader in counterfeit avoidance.”

According to the Performance Review Institute (PRI), the number of counterfeit/defective electronics entering the aviation, space and defense supply chain is rising, thus compromising public safety, industry profitability and national security.

In response, CAAP is an industry-managed approach that brings together technical experts from both industry and government for ensuring compliance to standards associated with the prevention, detection and response to threats of counterfeit parts making their way into products. Subscribers and suppliers work together to define operational program requirements, establish requirements for accreditation and grant accreditation. Rockwell Collins was an active member of the team working with the PRI to develop this accreditation program.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release