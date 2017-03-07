CDB Aviation Delivers 1 Airbus A320-200neo to SAS

CDB Aviation Lease Finance (“CDB Aviation”), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft to Scandinavia’s largest airline, SAS. The aircraft represents CDB Aviation’s first delivery of a total of six A320-200neos as part of a sale and leaseback transaction with the flag carrier.

"We are delighted to conclude our first deal with SAS. We admire the great work the team at SAS are doing,” commented CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Hannigan. “CDB Aviation has ambitious growth plans and looks forward to doing more business with SAS."





Niklas Hårdänge, SAS VP Fleet Management, commented, “We are very happy to welcome CDB Aviation as a new partner supporting the introduction of the Airbus A320-200neo into our fleet. We look forward to working with the CDB Aviation team going forward.”

Source : CDB Aviation Lease Finance - view original press release