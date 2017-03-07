Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Training System Contract

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for delivery of the advanced anti-submarine warfare training system, AUV62-AT. Deliveries will take place during 2017 and 2018.

The autonomous underwater vehicle system AUV62-AT is an advanced and capable system for cost-efficient training of a navy’s ASW forces. The AUV62-AT is an acoustic target that mimics a submarine in a way that is compatible with any torpedo- and ASW sonar system on the market today. This system will replace the need to use of a submarine in the role as a maneuvering training target. With the AUV62-AT Saab offers a state-of-the-art training capability for demanding customers investing in the future.





“This a further proof of AUV62-AT as the world leading system for anti-submarine warfare training. With the system the customer will be able to train in a more cost efficient and flexible way since the navy don´t need to use own vital assets like submarines as ASW training targets. It ensures the entire ASW force can receive high quality training from start to finish”, says Carl-Marcus Remén, sales director at business unit Underwater Systems within Saabs business area Dynamics.

Saab recently displayed and operated the AUV62-AT in the UK Royal Navy´s military exercise and demonstration Unmanned Warrior, held in Scotland and Wales.

The industry’s nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)