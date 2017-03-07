A321neo powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines receives type certification

Customers to benefit from two engine options

Following a comprehensive flight test programme, the A321neo powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines has been granted joint Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The EASA Type Certificate was signed by EASA’s Certification Director Trevor Woods and Michael J. Kaszycki FAA’s acting Manager Transport Airplane Directorate - Aircraft Certification Service. Both certificates were handed over to Airbus Senior Vice President A320 Family Programme, Klaus Roewe and Airbus A320 Family Programme Chief Engineer, Pierre-Henri Brousse.





“The A321neo offers operators the perfect balance between fuel efficiency, comfort and environmental performance. It is the clear market leader in the 200 plus seat category,” said Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.” Today’s certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone.

The A321neo powered by CFM engines, successfully completed a certification programme accumulating over 400 flight hours in more than 160 flights. The tests validated the aircraft airframe and systems well beyond their design limits to meet all airworthiness criteria. The A321neo with CFM engines is the fourth member of the NEO Family certified over the last 15 months, giving customers of the A320neo Family the option of two engine types; Pratt & Whitney’s Pure Power PW1100G-JM and CFM’s LEAP-1A.

The A320neo Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line with over 5,000 orders from 92 customers since its launch capturing 60 percent share of the market. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320neo Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release