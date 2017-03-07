Triumph Awarded Contract with KAI For KF-X AMAD

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was selected by Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI), to provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives (AMAD) on the new KF-X fighter aircraft. The contract is in support of the latest generation of the air superiority fighter, which is scheduled to make its first flight in mid-2022 and begin low-rate initial production in 2024. The KF-X program is slated to benefit the Republic of Korea Air Force and the Indonesian Air Force.

“We are pleased to support the KF-X fighter program, which will replace the aging Korean fleet of F-4s and F-5s, as well as equip the Indonesian Air Force,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president of Triumph Integrated Systems. “This win will allow Triumph to showcase the extensive capability and experience of our Geared Solutions business.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Engines Industry 2016 Market Research Report

Triumph Integrated Systems’ Geared Solutions site in Park City, Utah, will design and produce the AMADs, which receive and distribute engine power to operate generators, pumps and other aircraft systems, and also carry the main engine starter turbine. The AMADs on the KF-X fighter jet will feature the latest innovations in the company’s aircraft accessory gearbox product line.

Source : Triumph Group, Inc. - view original press release