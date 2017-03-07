Tapestry Solutions' Logistics Software to Enhance MRO Capabilities for KAF

Tapestry Solutions, Inc., a Boeing Company [NSYE: BA], and prime contractor Kay & Associates of Buffalo Grove, Ill., will modernize maintenance processes for the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) under a contract modification from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The efforts include automating and standardizing the KAF's maintenance management infrastructure with GOLDesp Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) software.

GOLDesp was successfully implemented for the KAF F/A-18 fighter attack aircraft under the original contract awarded from NAVAIR in June 2011.





"The implementation of our enterprise-level software will significantly reduce operational costs for the Kuwait Air Force, while improving their productivity and equipment availability," said Robin Wright, President and CEO, Tapestry Solutions. "Receiving this contract is a significant milestone for our company as it demonstrates the Kuwait Air Force's confidence in our software and services."

GOLDesp provides automated workflow tools to manage MRO for military and commercial customers. It enables maintenance crews to accurately track and manage inventory through the supply chain, improving total asset visibility of movements and repairs.

With GOLDesp, users can quickly schedule and record maintenance actions; evaluate maintainability and reliability; and control and update configurations – right down to a component's part and serial number. It manages each step of the repair process to reduce repair cycle times and costs.

GOLDesp is an industry leading solution that supports MRO & supply chain management for lifecycle support of complex assets for air, land, sea and space. It has been implemented as a tri-service logistics management solution by military organizations around the world. Defense contractors and Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, have also successfully adopted GOLDesp as a key element in their sustainment strategy.

