BBA Confirms Commitment to the Mexican Market

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that it will showcase two of its class-defining business aircraft at this year’s Aero Expo 14th International Aviation Trade Show & Convention, from March 2-4, 2017, in Acapulco, Mexico. Bombardier’s Challenger 650 and Learjet 75 aircraft will be on display.

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s customer base in Mexico is constantly expanding and the company is in a strong position with the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio to cater to the needs of all customers.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2017-2021

“Bombardier is well-positioned to further reinforce its footprint in Mexico as a world-class provider of efficiency-enhancing business aircraft and, as such, we are excited to return to the event to underscore our commitment to the Mexican and Latin American market,” said Stephane Leroy, Regional Vice President, Sales, Latin America, Bombardier Business Aircraft.

Bombardier Business Aircraft is the market leader with the largest fleet in Latin America as well as in Mexico.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release