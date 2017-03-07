Jacobs Wins Logistics Services Contract for MARSOC

Potential $39 million contract continues Jacobs' long relationship with MARSOC Raiders

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a task order by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raiders with logistics services for its facilities located at Camp Lejeune, NC, and Camp Pendleton, CA. The Marine Raider Regiment provides tailored military combat-skills training and advisor support for identified foreign forces in order to enhance their tactical capabilities. The contract has a potential value in excess of $39 million if all options are exercised.

Under the terms of the contract Jacobs is expected to provide a range of services related to weapons system sustainment, including logistics services in operations, material management, supply administration, warehouse operations and transportation support to include both embarkation and motor transport operations. The contract also includes maintenance support and management of communications-electronics, motor transport, engineering ordnance (weapons and optics), deployable assets and facilities management.





“Jacobs has a long history of providing support for the MARSOC Raiders and this new opportunity is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Darren Kraabel. “This award represents an important milestone in our growth strategy to bring new solutions to the weapons system sustainment market.”

